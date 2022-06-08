MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A 16-year-old boy was killed after a serious head-on crash in Medina County Sunday morning.

State troopers from the Medina Post were called out to the crash on Friendsville Road, near U.S. Route 224 in Westfield Township around 10:30 a.m.

When troopers got there, they found a silver 2007 Toyota Yaris and a blue 2019 Ford Flex heavily damaged off the side of the road.

According to investigators, troopers believe the Yaris was heading southbound on Friendsville Road when it went left of the double yellow center lines trying to pass another vehicle. Investigators say the Yaris then hit the Flex head-on.

Troopers say the Yaris caught fire after the crash, also spreading to the Flex.

The driver of the Yaris, 16-year-old Deven Bee, of Fredericksburg, was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Flex, a 37-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in that vehicle, a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.