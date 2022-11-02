CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 16-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Cleveland Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on 1560 Ansel Road, according to Cleveland police.

Police said they found the victim inside an apartment with apparent gunshot wounds. He was then taken to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said multiple witnesses were interviewed at the scene, but no arrests have yet been made.

Police said initial information shows that the victim was involved in a verbal and physical fight with multiple other people when shots were fired.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.