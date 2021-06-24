16-year-old in custody after deadly shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A shooting on Cleveland’s west side left one man dead and a teen injured.

Officers were called to Ignatius Avenue just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday for an unresponsive man. The Cleveland Division of Police said the 33-year-old victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two handguns were found nearby.

Investigators learned the shooting happened on Tuesday at West 105th Street and Lorain Avenue. Police said a 17-year-old reported he was shot in the face.

A 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

Police said there is surveillance video showing part of the incident, which remains under investigation.