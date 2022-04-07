CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Canton police arrested a suspect in the murders of two 19-year-olds.

The shooting happened on March 28 just before 3 p.m. at an apartment on Ellis Avenue Northeast. When officers arrived, they found both victims unresponsive.

William Harvey and Jermiah Burton died from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Canton Police Department.

A 16-year-old was arrested, and charged with murder, complicity to commit felonious assault, complicity to commit murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. He was taken to the the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the detective bureau at 330-489-3144.