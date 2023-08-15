CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A 16-year-old boy suffered a non-life-threatening injury in a Monday night shooting.

Cleveland Heights police responded just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, to the 3300 block of Berkeley Road, where someone reportedly fired gunshots into a home, according to a Tuesday news release.

The 16-year-old was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to a local hospital and later released.

Police recovered shell casings from the scene.

“It appears this was not a random incident,” city spokesperson Mike Thomas told FOX 8 News in an email. “Detectives are actively investigating.”