16-year-old boy dies after being shot in head in Cleveland

News

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head then laid on the street near a local hospital.

On Tuesday around 4 a.m., police say Lutheran Hospital contacted them saying that a boy with a gunshot wound had been dropped off by a car. Occupants from the car laid him on the street before flagging down a hospital employee and leaving, according to a release from Cleveland police.

Police say the victim was transferred to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier around 3:30 a.m., police responded to 3267 W. 38th Street for shots fired into a house. Police say these two incidents are connected.

A 33-year-old suspect is wanted for killing the 16-year-old.

Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene and to both hospitals. They are still investigating.

