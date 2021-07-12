16-year-old arrested for shooting at Elyria house party

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Elyria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. officers were in the area of 10th St. and West Ave. when they were flagged down by people who told them a man had been shot.

Officers found a 19-year-old victim who had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on his condition.

Officers learned the shooting had taken place at a house party on West Ave.

Police arrested a 16-year-old from Lorain.

He faces charges of discharging a firearm, having a weapon under disability, and tampering with evidence.

Elyria police detectives are looking for more information in the case.

If you can help, call (440)326-1205.