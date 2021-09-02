16-year-old arrested for fatal shooting of 17-year-old brother in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a teen fatally shot his older brother during a fight in west Columbus.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 6000 block of Jolliff Street on the report of a shooting.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old male who had been shot several times.  

Police say the victim and his 16-year-old brother were in a fight, when the younger brother pulled a gun and shot the 17-year-old.  

The 17-year-old was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.  

The 16-year-old has been arrested according to police, but no charges have been announced.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

