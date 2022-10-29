CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after a girl was shot and killed in Cleveland Friday afternoon, Cleveland police reported.

Police said they were originally called to the 3700 block of West 22nd Street around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a vehicle that was parked in a field running with the windshield wipers on. A 15-year-old girl was found shot inside the vehicle, and she was later pronounced dead.

The homicide unit’s initial investigation led to the positive identification of a suspect, who they said they have taken into custody.

The 16-year-old suspect is now at Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police have not released any other details regarding the investigation.