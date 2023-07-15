WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating after they were called to an apartment where a baby was not breathing properly and had to be revived with Naloxone.

Reports show police responded to the 2300 block of Plaza Avenue in Warren around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a 16-week-old who was not breathing.

When police arrived, they said the baby’s face was gray in color.

Reports say the baby was agonizingly breathing, like the sign of an overdose, so the paramedics administered naloxone.

Naloxone is a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose. According to The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, it “binds to opioid receptors and can reverse and block the effects of other opioids, such as heroin, morphine, and oxycodone.”

The baby responded to the treatment.

The baby was with a babysitter at the time of the suspected overdose.

No one has been charged.