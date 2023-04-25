[Watch previous coverage on Ohio school safety funding in the player above.]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — A fifth round of state grants for school safety upgrades awarded Tuesday to more than 600 Ohio schools totaled $42 million.

The latest round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program funding includes more than $16.3 million for more than 230 schools in Northeast Ohio to buy things like security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badge systems and outdoor lighting.

Over the program’s five rounds of funding, nearly 2,800 Ohio schools were awarded more than $215 million in grants, according to a Tuesday news release from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.

“Our educators care deeply about the safety of Ohio students, as evidenced by the thousands of schools that came forward with solid security improvement plans that they intend to carry out with this funding,” DeWine is quoted in the release. “There is nothing more important than the safety of our kids, and with today’s announcement, every qualifying school that applied for a grant has now received at least one award, including schools in all 88 counties.”

Here is a breakdown of the funding headed to Northeast Ohio counties from the latest round of grants:

Ashland: $275,000 for three schools

$1,245,482 for 13 schools Cuyahoga: $3,378,510 for 43 schools

$409,235 for seven schools Geauga: $555,079 for 12 schools

$1,130,000 for 12 schools Lake: $1,115,758 for 17 schools

$482,959 for eight schools Mahoning: $539,148 for 11 schools

$628,065 for 10 schools Portage: $1,070,000 for 14 schools

$429,750 for eight schools Stark: $1,071,602 for 20 schools

$1,346,688 for 21 schools Trumbull: $1,171,044 for 13 schools

$328,000 for five schools Wayne: $1,149,044 for 17 schools

See how much your local school has received through the state grant program here:

The program was launched in 2021 and funded through Ohio’s operating budget, along with allocations from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the release.