(WDTN) — Around 15,000 pounds of ready-to-eat soup is being recalled.

According to a release, HANOVER SOUP CLASSICS Chicken Pot Pie is recalled by Aunt Kitty’s Foods Inc. About 15,728 pounds of soup is being recalled over misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says cans affected weigh 15 ounces and are metal cans. A lot code of P864 4893 23241950 and the best by date is “BEST BY SEP 2026.” Both of the numbers are printed on the top of the affected cans.

“The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that they conducted an inventory review and realized they used chicken with soy, which was not declared on the label,” the release said.

No adverse effects have been reported.

If you have any questions, you can contact Hanover Foods Corporate QA Manager Shannon Wallen at 1-800-888-4646. For medical or health concerns, contact your healthcare provider.