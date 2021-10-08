$15K in meth, heroin seized during southern Ohio traffic stop

(Photo courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized more than $15,000 worth of methamphetamine and heroin during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Troopers stopped a car on U.S. 23 in Scioto County for marked lane violations and tinted windows.

While speaking with the driver, troopers noticed the smell of marijuana and performed a search. According to the highway patrol, they discovered 108 grams of meth, 46 gams of heroin and two loaded handguns. The patrol estimated the drugs are worth about $15,400.

Taylor J. Dennis, 23, of Dayton, was arrested for possession and trafficking in drugs, and taken to the Scioto County Jail. He faces up to 30 years in prison.

