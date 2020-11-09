$15,000 reward offered for information in the murder of Ericka Weems in Akron

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are offering $10,000 in addition to $5,000 from Crime Stoppers for information in the death of Ericka Weems in Akron.

The 37-year-old was killed on November 2.

She was found shot to death, alone inside her home on Hardesty Blvd. around 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

Weems was reported dead at the scene, and an autopsy report ruled her death was caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

Weems was the sister of Cleveland Cavaliers Director of Scouting, Brandon Weems.

Brandon Weems was also a teammate of LeBron James at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

James has urged people to take action to find Ericka’s killer.

AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems❤️💔 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2020

If you have information call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip, The Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).