$15,000 reward offered for information in the murder of Ericka Weems in Akron

by: FOX 8 Web Central

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are offering $10,000 in addition to $5,000 from Crime Stoppers for information in the death of Ericka Weems in Akron.

Ericka Weems

The 37-year-old was killed on November 2.

She was found shot to death, alone inside her home on Hardesty Blvd. around 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

Weems was reported dead at the scene, and an autopsy report ruled her death was caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

Weems was the sister of Cleveland Cavaliers Director of Scouting, Brandon Weems.

Brandon Weems was also a teammate of LeBron James at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

James has urged people to take action to find Ericka’s killer.

If you have information call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip, The Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

