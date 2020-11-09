$15,000 reward offered for information in the murder of Ericka Weems in Akron

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are offering $10,000 in addition to $5,000 from Crime Stoppers for information in the death of Ericka Weems in Akron.
The 37-year-old was killed on November 2.
She was found shot to death, alone inside her home on Hardesty Blvd. around 3 p.m. in the afternoon.
Weems was reported dead at the scene, and an autopsy report ruled her death was caused by a gunshot wound to the head.
Weems was the sister of Cleveland Cavaliers Director of Scouting, Brandon Weems.
Brandon Weems was also a teammate of LeBron James at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.
James has urged people to take action to find Ericka’s killer.
If you have information call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip, The Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).