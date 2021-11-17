1,500 families in need can get free turkey dinners Saturday; here’s how to participate

CLEVELAND (WJW) — About 1,500 families in need across the Cleveland area will be the recipients of free turkey dinners this holiday season.

The Cleveland Hope Exchange and Journey Church are planning giveaway events at three locations Saturday, where the first 1,500 families to drive through receive turkey dinner kits with full ingredients.

Distribution takes place between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

— Cleveland Clark-Fulton area: Lincoln Park Academy-Lower Campus, 3185 W. 41st St., Cleveland

— Fairview Park area: Journey Church, 21220 Lorain Road

— Lorain County area: Avon Journey Church, 995 Center Road

The kits include thousands of pounds of donated food, including from the Cleveland Food Bank. Families will get a frozen turkey, mashed potatoes, canned green beans, canned corn, canned cranberry sauce, stuffing, a gravy packet and cornbread mix.

There are no requirements to participate, but families must register at the event.

The Cleveland Hope Exchange is a faith-based non-profit in Cleveland focused on breaking the “cycle of despair” that exists in some communities.

Anyone who wants to volunteer to help with the event Saturday can click here.

To donate to Cleveland Hope Exchange, click here.