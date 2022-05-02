EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A family grieving for 15 years over their murdered son gathered in front of Euclid City Hall Monday evening, before a city council meeting, looking for answers.

Frustrated family and friends of 27-year-old Jermayne Mitchell want answers to why his murder still has not been solved.

“We are broken-hearted and disturbed by the events that have taken place for the last decade and a half. Nothing should take that long,” said Jermayne’s father, Rev. Henry Mitchell.

“This is 15 years later. Step out on faith and just stand up and let someone know what you saw,” said his mother, Vivian Mitchell.

Last Tuesday, April 26, loved ones gathered at Jermayne’s gravesite to remember him after his life was taken near East 260th Street and Knuth in Euclid in an apparent robbery.

Monday, they demanded answers, wondering if anyone is still actively working the case.

“The case is open, but there’s been no activity as far as investigating this case since 2014. That is a travesty,” said Kimberly Brown, a friend of the family and president of the Black Women Commission for Cuyahoga County.

Before the meeting, FOX 8 went inside to ask Euclid police about the investigation in Jermayne’s death.

Although Captain Jeff Cutwright admitted he wasn’t personally familiar with the case, he agreed to come out and address the family.

“I’m telling you today that I will become aware of it and starting tomorrow morning, I’m going to look into this case. If there’s something that was missed, we’ll look into it and we’ll find some answers,” said Capt. Cutwright.

“Day one, I felt like my brother’s case was not investigated to the fullest,” said sister Nakia Mitchell.

“If you know something, say something. It’s time. Our family has been grieving for 15 years,” said the victim’s mother.

“It’s been 15 years, but we’ve solved cases like this before. I’m unaware of the details of this case right now, but as of tomorrow morning, I will be intimately aware of this,” said Capt. Cutwright.

The Mitchell family urges anyone who knows anything about Jermayne’s killing to contact police.

At the same time, they’re asking detectives to take a fresh look at the evidence and bring them a bit of closure.

“We want to solve your case because we know everybody has someone that loves them and they expect the best from the Euclid Police Department,” said Capt. Cutwright.

“I just want justice. We just want to know who did this and we want them to pay,” said Jermayne’s sister.

The Mitchell family also spoke in front of city council later in the evening, where the police re-iterated that they will do all they can to bring fresh eyes to the case.