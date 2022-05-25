AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed after a fight in Akron Tuesday evening.

It happened outside a house on Biruta Street near Maxen Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Akron police said there was an altercation between at least two people leading up to the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

Akron police said investigators have identified and are searching for a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP. You can also call Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.