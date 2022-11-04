ELYRIA, OHIO (WJW) — A 15-year-old boy and 22-year-old man were arrested Friday in connection to a homicide at an Elyria apartment.

24-year-old Jordan Lee Flanigan, of Elyria, was found dead at the Midview Crossings Apartments along Middle Avenue just before 8 p.m. on October 27, according to a news release.

Antwon President, 22, was arrested Friday at 10:25 a.m. by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Elyria Police Department and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department in Elyria. He has been charged with tampering with evidence and the discharge of a firearm near prohibited premises, according to a news release.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested Friday and charged with two counts of felonious assault, the release states.

Harold Willis Jr., 19, and Demetrius Willis, 21, are also both in custody.

The Elyria Police Department is still actively investigating this incident.