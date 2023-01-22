FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 15-year-old has died following an early morning house fire Sunday, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 8.

The fire, which sent two others to the hospital, broke out around 7 a.m. on the 11000 block of SR 113. When the Florence Township Fire Department arrived on scene, the structure was reportedly enveloped in flame and smoke.

The team was able to get three people out, one of whom was reported dead after being sent to Mercy Health – Lorain Hospital. The two others were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation and their conditions are unknown.

The fire department also said two K-9s were discovered dead in the building, but seven other K-9s were able to be rescued. It was not made clear why the animals were inside.

One firefighter was treated for minor injuries at the scene, FTFD said.

The investigation into how the fire began is ongoing with the help of Erie County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Fire Marshals.