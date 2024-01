CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The death of a 15-year-old girl in Cleveland Heights is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office, Narayia R. Thomas, 15, was found Jan. 1, 2023, by police at a home in the 3900 block of Blue Stone Road.

According to officials, the teen was a Cleveland resident and was pronounced dead shortly after 9 p.m.

There has been no word on the cause of death.