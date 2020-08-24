15-year-old girl charged, others sought after fight involving 100 people at Canton Skyzone

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton police are looking for suspects connected to a violent fight involving as many as 100 people at Skyzone.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Whipple Ave. NW Saturday just after 9 p.m.

According to police, at least one child had been knocked unconscious and was kicked in the head while on the ground.

Police say the victim is 15-years-old.

She was taken to the hospital.

Police say they identified a 15-year-old suspect.

She’s charged with felony assault.

Police say there are others involved in the assault and they are attempting to identify them.

If you can help, call (330)830-6264.

