15-year-old girl charged, others sought after fight involving 100 people at Canton Skyzone

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton police are looking for suspects connected to a violent fight involving as many as 100 people at Skyzone.
Officers responded to the 4300 block of Whipple Ave. NW Saturday just after 9 p.m.
According to police, at least one child had been knocked unconscious and was kicked in the head while on the ground.
Police say the victim is 15-years-old.
She was taken to the hospital.
Police say they identified a 15-year-old suspect.
She’s charged with felony assault.
Police say there are others involved in the assault and they are attempting to identify them.
If you can help, call (330)830-6264.
