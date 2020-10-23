15-year-old dies after being shot multiple times outside Akron duplex

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A 15-year-old was shot to death outside a duplex in Akron Thursday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:48 p.m. in the Seward Avenue area. Ronald Willis, Jr., 15, was shot several times.

Police say officers were patrolling the area when they heard several gunshots. Moments later, they responded to a home in the 1400 block of Seward Avenue.

When they arrived, they found Willis outside of the duplex with apparent gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. They can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637.

