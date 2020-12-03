15-year-old boy confesses to setting fire to beehives in Stark County, police say

*Watch our previous report on the incident in the video above.*

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after he was allegedly caught on camera setting fire to beehives owned by a couple in Stark County.

According to Uniontown police, he turned himself in after surveillance photos were shared on social media. He reportedly confessed to what happened and told investigators he didn’t realize they were beehives until he got stung.

Owner Michelle Huskins told FOX 8 thousands of bees were killed in the fire.

“For somebody just to come out and be so careless with the hives and you know, have no regard for their life, it’s just very sad,” she said in a previous interview.

Police said the teen has been charged with arson and criminal damaging.

According to Stark County Beekeepers’ Association, this is the fourth vandalism of an apiary in Stark County this year. In the three previous incidents, someone used pesticides to kill the bees.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: