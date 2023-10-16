[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 15-year-old has been arrested in the Friday shooting of another 15-year-old near Cleveland Central Catholic High School in the city’s Slavic Village.

It happened just before 3 p.m., after classes let out for the day on Friday, Oct. 13, at the Saint Stanislaus Social Center along Baxter Ave., across from the high school, according to a Monday news release from Cleveland police.

EMS workers found the 15-year-old victim in critical condition and transported him to a hospital. He remains hospitalized there, according to police.

“Officers from the Fourth District immediately began an intense investigation and search for the suspect, working around the clock to arrest this individual,” reads the release.

Detectives from the police division’s First and Third districts collaborated, along with federal partners and Cleveland Heights police.

The teen was arrested without incident on Sunday evening.

Officials on Friday told FOX 8 News the shooting stemmed from an altercation.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland initially reported the teen was shot with “what is believed to have been a pellet gun,” but later determined it was some other weapon.

The diocese postponed its Saturday night homecoming dance and moved its football game to another location and barred spectators, FOX 8 News reported.

There were no scheduled classes for Monday.