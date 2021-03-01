15-year-old arrested in carjackings, assaults on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police arrested a 15-year-old suspect in a series of violent crimes on the city’s west side.

The teen is accused of at least four separate incidents late last month. He was caught after crashing a stolen car on Interstate 90 at Dead Man’s Curve on Friday.

Cleveland police said he’s the suspect in the following:

Feb. 17 at on West 31st Street: While a woman’s car was running in her driveway with two young children inside, the suspect stole the vehicle. He threw the kids, ages 3 and 6, onto the street.

Feb. 21 at Caribe Bake Shop on Fulton Road: The suspect took a woman’s keys, assaulted her and then stole her car.

Feb. 22 on West 32nd Street: A man was warming up his car. That’s when the suspect took the vehicle and dragged the victim.

Feb. 25 at Scranton Road and Sackett Avenue: The suspect took a woman’s car at gunpoint.