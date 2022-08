CLEVELAND (WJW) – The I-Team has confirmed a 15-year-old has now been arrested and charged for the shooting of a 13-year-old boy.

Cleveland police confirmed that the teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and arm. He was then taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The incident happened Monday evening in the 3600 block of Bosworth Road in Cleveland.

The 15-year-old has been ordered to be held in detention.

It’s not clear at this point what lead up to the shooting.