15 students in Independence quarantined after teacher tests positive for COVID-19

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — Independence Local Schools announced that some of its students are in quarantine after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, the superintendent shared that a third grade teacher at Independence Primary School started exhibiting symptoms on Oct. 20.

Those who have been in close contact with the individual have been notified.

“In this particular case, the 15 students in the teacher’s class and one fellow teacher will be quarantined; all students should continue with remote instruction during the time period,” said Ben Hegedish.

The rest of the school will continue with their normal schedules.

