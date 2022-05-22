CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fifteen arrests were made and 15 vehicles were confiscated – including two ATVs that were reported stolen – as part of a new traffic initiate in Cleveland in an effort to stop illegal riders and seize their non-street-legal vehicles.

The Cleveland Division of Police along with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted “Operation Wheels Down Cleveland” on Saturday after a seeing an increase in illegal operation of off-road vehicles on city streets in recent years, according to a release from the City of Cleveland.

The release stated in part:

The City of Cleveland is aware that this illegal activity causes annoyance and alarm to our residents and puts citizens lives at risk. The city remains committed to ensuring that law enforcement has the resources necessary to continue to enforce laws and ensure safety on our streets and within our neighborhoods. With your help, investigators can continue to enact measures to stop the illegal operation of off-road vehicles on our roadways.

Thirty citations were also issued and two firearms were recovered on Saturday.

The Bureau of Traffic, the Aviation Unit, the Neighborhood Impact Community Engagement Unit, the Gang Impact Unit and the Real Time Crime Center assisted in the operation.

If you have information that could help investigators in stopping the illegal operation of off-road vehicle riding, please call 9-1-1 in an emergency, 216-621-1234 in a non-emergency.