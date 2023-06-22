[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — The founder of a local animal rescue who owns a Mantua home in which 146 dogs were found dead Friday has been charged with a felony count of animal cruelty.

Barbara A. Wible, of Parma, the founder of the nonprofit Canine Lifeline Inc., remains hospitalized after suffering what she said was a fall at her home along West Ridgewood Drive, Parma police Lt. Dan Ciryak wrote in a Thursday news release.

An Amazon delivery driver on June 2 told Parma police that packages had been piling up at Wible’s address — possibly for more than a week.

The worker also told dispatchers: “The lights are on and there appears to be a bunch of flies inside the house. He could see them through the window,” according to the incident’s dispatch log.

Officers who came for a welfare check found Wible, 68, on the floor, and helped her up. She was able to walk out of the home on her own, and taken to a hospital. She told officers she didn’t know how long she was on the floor, Ciryak wrote.

An animal control officer who came to the home found 24 dogs alive inside the home, and another 12 that were dead, according to the log. All of the dogs were of small to medium size, and all were in cages, according to the log.

Three of the living dogs went to an emergency veterinary clinic, one of which survived. The other two had to be euthanized, Ciryak wrote.

“The remaining 22 dogs are all rehabilitating after being neglected,” he wrote.

The dispatch log shows officers requested a visit from the city building department, to determine whether the home needed to be condemned. Officers were unable to speak with Wible in the hospital on June 2, and instead left a note informing her she wouldn’t be able to return to the home.

The evening of June 2, Parma officers notified the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, which sent deputies to a Mantua home which Wible owned for other animals. There, they found another 146 dogs — all dead, and most of them confined to crates.

Canine Lifeline in a statement Friday said its volunteers didn’t know there were that many dogs at Wible’s home, or about the conditions.

“Please know that the volunteers of Canine Lifeline are grieving this tragedy and are cooperating with the appropriate authorities,” the statement reads.

Workers said Wible was a “very private person who appeared, to us, to be devoted to these rescue animals; it appeared to be her life’s passion, and we are sickened and blind-sighted to learn this was a facade.”

FOX 8 News caught up with Wible in 2012 at an adoption event in Macedonia while recording a “Hometown Hero” news segment.

At the time, FOX 8 News was told that the charity was bringing in dogs from as far away as southern Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee, hoping to find them good homes. The charity said it has helped rescue more than 6,000 animals since it was founded in 2009.

Wible’s case is pending before a Cuyahoga County grand jury, where additional charges are expected, Ciryak said.

Wible’s Parma Municipal Court proceedings are on hold, records show. No future court dates have been set.