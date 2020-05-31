1,400 people arrested in 17 U.S. cities as protests continue over the death of George Floyd

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have arrested nearly 1,400 people in 17 U.S. cities since Thursday as protests continue over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died Monday in Minneapolis after a police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer, Derrick Chauvin, was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder. Floyd was black. Chauvin is white.

The arrest has done little to quell protests across the country over the weekend. Most have been peaceful, but some have erupted in violence.

*****Watch what unfolded in Cleveland Saturday night in the video above******

In Cleveland, the National Guard has been called in after protests turned violent Saturday. City officials have issued a curfew until 8 a.m. Sunday morning due to the unrest throughout the city.

An Associated Press tally of arrests found at least 1,383 people have been arrested since Thursday. The actual number is likely higher as protests continue Saturday night.

More than a third of the arrests, 533, came from Los Angeles alone on Friday.. The mayor of the nation’s second-largest city has imposed a citywide curfew until 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Signs at Cleveland protest on Saturday

Signs at Cleveland protest on Saturday

Signs at Cleveland protest on Saturday

Protesters kneel in Akron on Saturday.

Protesters hold signs during a rally in Akron on Saturday.

Protest in Cleveland following death of George Floyd (WJW image)

Protest in Cleveland following death of George Floyd (WJW image)

Protest in Cleveland following death of George Floyd (WJW image)

Protest in Cleveland following death of George Floyd (WJW image)

Protest in Cleveland following death of George Floyd (WJW image)

Tear gas used during Cleveland protest.

Tear gas used during Cleveland protest.

View of protests on Public Square.











More on George Floyd here.