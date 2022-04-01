LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A 14-year-old male student and his 12-year-old sister face charges after a search for a handgun led to the assault of a school resource officer Friday.

According to a release from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were alerted by the school resource officer at the Lorain County Joint Vocational School’s Pathways to Success at 2:16 p.m. The resource officer had been informed that a male student may have had a handgun in his backpack.

The resource officer made contact with the student, who was on the bus waiting for other students to get released from school. His 12-year-old sister was also on the bus.

The resource officer told the male student about the allegations, and the student began to resist his attempts to search his bag. During the struggle, the sister started to assault the resource officer and had to be restrained by the principal.

The sister then turned her assault on the principal, according to the release.

Once both students were detained, an unloaded .22 caliber firearm was found in the boy’s backpack along with ammunition and suspected marijuana.

There were other students on the bus, but staff indicated none observed or were threatened with the firearm. The school was placed on a brief lockdown while the incident was investigated.

The male student was charged with inducing panic, carrying a concealed weapon, assault on a police officer and possession of marijuana.

His sister was charged with assault on a police officer, assault and resisting arrest.

Both were taken to the Lorain County Detention Home.