CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 14-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was shot early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after midnight at an apartment in the 2900 block of Archwood Avenue.

Fox 8 Photo

Fox 8 Photo

Fox 8 Photo

Fox 8 Photo

Officials say the young teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the young teen later passed away.

It’s not clear what lead up to the shooting. There has been no word on a suspect.