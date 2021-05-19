14-year-old pleads guilty in accidental shooting death of 11-year-old friend

NELSONVILLE. Ohio (AP) — A teenage boy who fatally shot a younger friend while showing him a gun has pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, and the teen’s father has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The 14-year-old shooter entered his plea Tuesday in juvenile court, according to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.

The shooting occurred March 6 at the teen’s home in Nelsonville. The teen said he opened his father’s gun safe and took out the gun to show off its laser and lights to 11-year-old Eli Spangler, also of Nelsonville, Ohio.

The teen said he dropped the weapon and, when he tried to pick it up one-handed, he accidentally grabbed the trigger and shot Spangler in the chest.