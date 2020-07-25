14-year-old Ohio boy dies after being shot while riding scooter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A 14-year-old boy died after he and another teen were fired upon as they were riding scooters in Columbus early Friday, police said.

The youth and a 15-year-old companion were on scooters eastbound in Franklintown at about 2 a.m. Friday when two unknown individuals opened fire on them, police said.

Elijah Copley, 14, was struck once and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he succumbed to his injuries shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, police said. The other youth was uninjured.

Family and friends gathered Friday night to remember Copley, lighting candles, singing and reminiscing about the youth as they called for people with information about his death to come forward.

No arrests were immediately announced. Anyone with information was asked to call Columbus homicide investigators.

