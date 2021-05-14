14-year-old Ohio boy charged with reckless homicide in death of 11-year-old

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with reckless homicide in the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy in Nelsonville, Ohio.

According to the Nelsonville Police Department, the teen was charged Friday in Athens County Juvenile Court, after being accused of “recklessly causing the death” of the child, Eli Spangler, by “playing with a firearm.”

Police say Spangler was killed in March at a home in Nelsonville. The police chief filed charges against the 14-year-old after an investigation into the child’s death. According to police, the charge of reckless homicide in juvenile court would be a third-degree felony if he was charged as an adult.

Nelsonville police say the case remains under investigation and additional charges against others are also possible.