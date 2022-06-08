SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Shaker Heights Police Department reports its investigation into threats made to Shaker Heights Middle and High schools led them to a 14-year-old boy.

Police say the teen acted alone and is a student in the district.

On Friday, June 3, the Shaker Heights City School District alerted caregivers to the threats and continued with classes that day. Police say the young teen will face criminal charges in the juvenile court system.

The District is asking students, guardians and community members to contact police or school administrators if they are aware of any suspicious activity. “We also encourage parents to monitor their child’s social media,” the District said in a statement.