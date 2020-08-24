14-year-old killed in shooting at Lorain park

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Lorain police tell FOX 8 a 14-year-old boy who was shot twice on Saturday has died.

Police responded to Oakwood Park just before 8 p.m. on a shooting call Saturday.

According to police, officers found a 14-year-old with two gunshot wounds near the basketball court.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said, but Detective Sergeant Buddy Sivert says the child passed away Sunday afternoon.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting.

Police say there were many people at the park who either ran or were uncooperative.

If you can help police, call (440)204-2105.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8