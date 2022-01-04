14-year-old in custody for Cleveland carjackings linked to University Heights crime

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– A 14-year-old boy, who is already in custody in connection with multiple Cleveland carjackings, will face charges for an incident in University Heights.

The victim had just left the Target store on Cedar Road on Christmas Eve and was sitting in his car when he was approached by the suspect. Police said the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, opened the car door and demanded the victim’s keys. The victim pushed the suspect away and drove off.

University Heights police said Cleveland officers took a 14-year-old boy into custody on Dec. 29.

He’s been charged for his involvement in several armed carjackings in Cleveland and will face additional charges for the University Heights attempt, police said.

University Heights did not say if he’s the same 14-year-old arrested for the Little Italy carjackings late last month.