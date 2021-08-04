14-year-old hospitalized after hit-and-run in Kent

KENT, Ohio (WJW)– Kent police are asking for the public’s help locating a hit-and-run driver who struck a teenager Wednesday morning and left him lying in the road.

Police Chief Nicholas Shearer said it happened just after 10 a.m. on Munroe Falls-Kent Road in Kent just in front of the Summit Metro Parks trail. The teen was riding his bike.

A witness didn’t see the accident, but came upon the scene right after it happened and called for help.

“There was a witness in the area, who didn’t see it hit the boy, but did see it leave and described the vehicle as a blue van. I don’t know what type of van, but that it is a blue van with damage to the front, driver’s side headlight area,” Shearer said.

Other evidence was also found in the road, including chunks of dark blue paint.

The 14-year-old victim was rushed to Akron Children’s Hospital and unable to tell investigators what happened.

Initial reports seem to indicate he was either entering or leaving the park trail when he was hit because he was lying in the middle of the designated crossing lane.

(FOX 8 photo)

“We think the blue van is the person who hit him because I can’t imagine that not only did somebody perform this hit-and-run, but that another car just drove by and didn’t stop,” Shearer said.

As of Wednesday night, the boy’s condition was unknown. Investigators were preparing to do an accident reconstruction to determine exactly what happened.

Upon hearing about the hit-and-run, cyclists were both disturbed and unnerved, but not entirely unsurprised.

One woman, who asked to only be identified by her first name, said it’s a dangerous area to cross because of speeding cars and all of the trees that line the parks entrance.

“I think it’s awful. I mean, I use this trail all the time jogging and on my bike, and there are cars that come back and forth pretty fast, the trees are in the way, so you really can’t tell,” Judy said. “So that’s a shame. And who wouldn’t stop? Who would do that? It’s awful and I hope that little boy is OK.”

Anyone with information about the van is asked to call the Kent Police Department at 330-673-7732