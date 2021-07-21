14-year-old girl dies after being pulled from water at Middletown theme park

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A 14-year-old girl has died after being pulled from the water at Land of Illusion Adventure Park in Middletown Tuesday evening.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified her as 14-year-old Mykiara Jones.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office told 2 NEWS Jones fell into the water after she was on a “jumping apparatus.” She was pulled from the water around 5:10 p.m. and was not wearing a life vest.

She was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital by CareFlight.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when more information is available.

