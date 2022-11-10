** Watch prior coverage in the player above.

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A 14-year-old boy accused of murdering an elderly man is now facing 16 criminal charges, including aggravated murder.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained a copy of the charges filed in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court against the teen, who is from Columbus. The boy is also facing charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, two counts of grand theft, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and theft.

The grand theft charges allege the boy stole the elderly man’s car and gun.

The teen is accused of shooting and killing 71-year-old Larry Anderson of Euclid.

Euclid police found Anderson dead Saturday morning. Police went to Anderson’s home after receiving a call from a Pennsylvania state trooper. The trooper told officers that he stopped a vehicle belonging to Anderson on Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania on Saturday morning.

“I am on a traffic stop on Interstate 80 just across PA from Ohio with a vehicle I suspect is stolen,” the trooper told Euclid police.

The trooper also found a gun inside the vehicle.

It is not known if the boy knew the victim.

Neighbors tell the I-Team Anderson lived alone and had a landscaping business. Many neighbors said he was very kind and friendly.

The boy is still being held in Pennsylvania but police hope he will be returned to Ohio soon to face the charges.