14-year-old drowns at Pleasant Hill Lake Park

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

PERRYSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A 14-year-old from Mansfield drowned at Pleasant Hill Lake Park in Perrysville after going under while swimming Sunday.

The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) says the incident happened about 2 p.m.

The boy was swimming with his family at the beach when he was reported missing.

He was found in approximately 33 inches of water, MWCD reports.

Other beach visitors started CPR until authorities arrived.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he died.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family who lost their loved one,” said Craig Butler, Executive Director from MWCD.

The teen has not been identified.

An investigation is underway.

