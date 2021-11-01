14-year-old dies after Maple Heights shooting: Police

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A 14-year-old teen died in the hospital after a shooting in Maple Heights Monday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., a caller told the Maple Heights Police Department that a teen was shot and lying on the ground on Adams Street, near Family Dollar.

When they got there, officers said the victim had been shot in the lower back.

The Maple Heights Rescue Squad transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

His identity is being withheld until family is notified.

Witnesses in the area told investigators that they saw multiple juveniles leaving the scene of the shooting.

Investigators say a person of interest has been detained, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case should contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.