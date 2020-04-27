14-year-old Cleveland shooting victim identified

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – 14-year-old Myquan Bennett was shot and killed Friday on Cleveland’s east side.

Cleveland police responded to assist the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department (CMHAPD) around 7 p.m.

CMHAPD officers were in the Friendly Inn parking lot when they heard gunshots, according to Cleveland police.

Their police vehicle was hit by gunfire while they were looking for the gunmen.

Police say they were approached by a young teen who had been shot in the hand.

Bennett was found nearby with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police took a man into custody Saturday at the King Kennedy Estates for having weapons while under disability, however, he has not been charged in the homicide.

If you have information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at (216)633-5464.