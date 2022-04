CLEVELAND (WJW)– Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on April 12.

Aliana Torres left her home on West 130th Street in Cleveland at about 9 p.m. and has not been seen since, the Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults said.

Aliana Torres (Photo courtesy Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults)

Aliana is 5 foot 1 and 110 pounds. Se has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone with information should call 216-623-5100.