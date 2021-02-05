14-year-old charged with grand theft auto after car stolen during Akron test drive

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A 14-year-old boy is facing serious charges after Akron police say he stole a car during a test drive.

Officers were called to Mons Auto Sales on Wednesday for a stolen vehicle. The victim told police he rode along on the test drive of a Pontiac G6. The would-be buyer picked up two teen girls on McKinley Street, then continued driving at high rates of speed.

The suspect stopped the car and the victim got out. That’s when the three teens attacked the victim before taking off in the car, police said.

Officers spotted the stolen car in the area of Grant and Thornton streets at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The driver, a 14-year-old boy, was taken into custody and charged with receiving stolen property.

During the investigation, detectives determined the 14-year-old was also the one took the car. He’s now charged with robbery and grand theft auto.

Investigators are still working to identify the two teen girls. Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the tip to 274637.