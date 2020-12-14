14-year-old charged with attempted murder, accused of trying to poison his grandfather

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — A 14-year-old boy is facing several charges including attempted murder after police say he was trying to poison his grandfather.

Berea police tell FOX 8 News they were contacted on Dec. 9 by a man on Eastland Road who said he suspected his grandson was tampering with his coffee creamer in an attempt to poison him.

The 64-year-old grandfather drank some, but told police he noticed it tasted bad and had a chemical smell; he thought it might be spoiled. This reportedly happened over a 10-day stretch. The grandfather never got ill.

After a few days, he looked through the grandson’s computer and said he found a Google search on how to poison your parents, police told FOX 8.

Police learned the teenager was reportedly upset over online learning and Christmas being canceled because of his school performance.

According to police, the grandfather’s 59-year-old girlfriend, who also lives at the home, was a target of the plot as well.

The teen is accused of putting lime juice, pepper juice, household cleaner, and wasp and hornet killer in the creamer.

Berea police said the 14-year-old came to the police station and confessed to the crime. He’s in juvenile detention on charges of attempted murder, domestic violence, and contaminating substance for human consumption.

LATEST HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM: