14-year-old boy struck and killed by train in Lorain County, deputies say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 14-year-old boy was struck and killed by a train on Saturday.

According to a press release, it happened on the CSX railroad tracks between State Route 83 and Hawke Road around 3 p.m.

“Preliminary information indicates this was a tragic accident,” deputies said.

The victim was identified as a resident of Eaton Township.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral