14-year-old boy shot at Lorain park, police report

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police responded to a call Saturday night regarding a reported shooting.

Once arriving at Oakwood Park in Lorain around 7:45 p.m., police reported finding a 14-year-old boy, who had been shot two times, near the basketball court.

The teen, who was considered to be in serious condition, was then taken to Lorain Mercy Hospital and later MetroHealth Medical Center, police reported.

While multiple people witnessed the altercation, they either ran away from the scene or were not willing to speak to police.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with pertinent information is encouraged to call 440-204-2105.

