PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Stark County authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 14-year-old boy last seen on Monday morning, who has been reported missing.

Dylan Sigler stands about 5-foot-6 and weighs about 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to a Tuesday Facebook post from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Sigler was last seen wearing blue jeans, a royal blue T-shirt, a navy blue hooded sweatshirt and white shoes.

He was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, walking away from the 3100 block of Alpine Street Northeast in Plain Township, near the intersection of Pinetree Avenue Northeast.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call sheriff’s deputies at 330-430-3800.